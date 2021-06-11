White House moves to re-impose Roadless Rule for Tongass

The Tongass National Forest (Creative Commons photo)

The Biden administration appears poised to reinstate a rule dating back to the Clinton White House that prohibits new roads in the Tongass National Forest in Southeast Alaska.

President Donald Trump had ended the protections for the forest three months before leaving office.

The U.S. Department of Agriculture, parent agency of the National Forest Service, has published a regulatory notice that it plans to “repeal or replace” a Trump administration regulation from October that removed Roadless Rule restrictions in the Tongass.

The notice says USDA is proposing the change to be consistent with President Biden’s executive orders on climate.

This is a breaking story. Check back for updates.