Juneteenth: What, Why, and Beyond

Juneteenth has been called “America’s Second Independence Day”. But surveys show that only about half of Americans even know what Juneteenth is. So what exactly is Juneteenth? Why is it important? And should it be celebrated? With community leaders Jasmin Smith and Dino Allen, we will discuss the history behind Juneteenth and its continued modern day significance on the next episode of Hometown, Alaska.

HOST: E.J. David

GUESTS:

Jasmin Smith : a lifelong Alaskan who is a business owner, community activist, and event planner. When she is not running Umoja coworking, which is a business services space dedicated to empowering underrepresented entrepreneurs by supporting culture, collaboration, community and events, and Baby vend LLC, she is being a proud mother to six-year-old twins. Jasmin has been a very active leader in the community, and she has been planning Juneteenth Anchorage celebrations for the past four years

Dino Allen: came to Alaska in 1989 via the US Army-Personnel Management which translated into Human Resources professional. Dino is a small business owner and President of D&D Productions, Inc., which delivers entertainment to the Anchorage Community in the form of comedy shows, music concerts, and others. Dino also managed the annual Juneteenth celebration on the Anchorage Park strip from 1993-2002. Currently, he provides advice to small business owners and entrepreneurs. He is married to Hyacintha Allen, and they have two kids and one new grandson.



