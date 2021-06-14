Seven women accuse former Juneau health consortium chiropractor of sexual abuse

The Juneau campus of SEARHC, pictured here on Dec. 19, 2018, is located off Hospital Drive. Several women have accused a chiropractor working for the regional health consortium of sexual abuse. (Jeremy Hsieh/KTOO)

Seven women have accused a former Juneau-area chiropractor of sexually abusing them while he was working at the Southeast Alaska Regional Health Consortium, or SEARHC.

Jeffrey Fultz was working for SEARHC as a chiropractor until 2020. Last April, Juneau Police heard from a woman who said he sexually assaulted her while she was receiving medical care from him.

Initially, Fultz — who goes by Jeff — faced three charges of sexual assault in the second degree and one harassment charge.

But Assistant District Attorney Jessalyn Gillum said that after those charges became public three months ago, four additional women stepped forward to say they were also abused by Fultz.

“There are a couple of things that keep coming up. The first is the fact that they were all made to undress regardless of the type of treatment they were expecting to receive,” Gillum said.

Six of the women are Alaska Native — SEARHC is a non-profit, Native-run health consortium. The seventh is a former colleague of Fultz’s, according to court documents.

Maegan Bosak, a spokesperson for the consortium, wrote in an email that they are aware Fultz has been charged with sexual assault and harassment and that Fultz was a federal employee who no longer has any affiliation with the group.

“SEARHC terminated Fultz’ assignment following patient complaints about inappropriate conduct,” Bosak wrote.

Fultz was given the opportunity to resign from SEARHC rather than being fired in light of the criminal investigation, according to court documents Gillum submitted on Friday.

SEARHC Senior Vice President and Chief Administrative Officer Matthew Ione, in a prepared statement, said that the organization — which offers medical, dental, wellness and social services to 27 communities in Southeast Alaska — doesn’t tolerate assault, harassing or offensive behavior.

“Due to the ongoing criminal prosecution, we cannot say anything more about this specific matter. But we want to assure our patients that they have the right to safe health care at SEARHC,” Ione said. “We will do everything in our power to assure that this is the case. There are no exceptions.”

Altogether, Fultz is accused of eight felony counts of sexual assault and one count of harassment from alleged incidents that happened between 2014 and 2020.

He’ll be arraigned again on the new charges Monday afternoon at 2:30 p.m. at the Juneau courthouse, though he may appear remotely.

Currently, Fultz is out on a $25,000 bail and is allowed to live out-of-state, in New Mexico. That’s despite testimony from two of his alleged victims who asked that he be required to stay in town while the case works itself through the court system.

Gillum has asked the court to reconsider Fultz’s bail during the arraignment on Monday, given that he now faces new charges. Gillum’s filing says Fultz is a flight risk, and there is no way for the state to monitor his behavior. She also asks that the court raise his bail and that he be electronically monitored.

She said some of the women who have accused Fultz of assault plan to testify during the Monday hearing.

The Juneau Police Department is asking that anyone who knows about this case or who may have similar allegations contact its Criminal Investigation Unit or call AWARE — the shelter and support institution for survivors of domestic and sexual violence — at 907-586-6623.