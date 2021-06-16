Alaska News Nightly: Wednesday, June 16, 2021

Stories are posted on the statewide news page. You can subscribe to Alaska Public Media’s newsfeeds via email, podcast and RSS. Follow us on Facebook at alaskapublic.org and on Twitter @AKPublicNews.
Wednesday on Alaska News Nightly:
The state Legislature passes a budget but several funding gaps remain. And, Senator Murkowski presses the Interior Secretary to hold a lease sale in the Arctic National Wildlife Refuge. Plus, an Alaska Wildlife Trooper becomes more empathetic after a moose hunt gone wrong.
Reports tonight from:
- Andrew Kitchenman and Lyndsey Brollini in Juneau
- Liz Ruskin in Washington D.C.
- Dan Bross in Fairbanks
- Abbey Collins in Anchorage
- Corrine Smith in Haines
- Tim Ellis in Delta Junction
- Sage Smiley in Wrangell
