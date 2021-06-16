Alaska News Nightly: Wednesday, June 16, 2021

By
Mayowa Aina, Alaska Public Media - Anchorage
-
A white man wearing a state trooper uniform stands in front of a white truck with his hands clasped in front of him.
Wrangell’s state Wildlife Trooper, Chadd Yoder. (Sage Smiley / KSTK)

Stories are posted on the statewide news page. You can subscribe to Alaska Public Media’s newsfeeds via emailpodcast and RSS. Follow us on Facebook at alaskapublic.org and on Twitter @AKPublicNews.

Wednesday on Alaska News Nightly:

The state Legislature passes a budget but several funding gaps remain. And, Senator Murkowski presses the Interior Secretary to hold a lease sale in the Arctic National Wildlife Refuge. Plus, an Alaska Wildlife Trooper becomes more empathetic after a moose hunt gone wrong.

Reports tonight from:

  • Andrew Kitchenman and Lyndsey Brollini in Juneau
  • Liz Ruskin in Washington D.C.
  • Dan Bross in Fairbanks
  • Abbey Collins in Anchorage
  • Corrine Smith in Haines
  • Tim Ellis in Delta Junction
  • Sage Smiley in Wrangell

Send news tips, questions, and comments to news@alaskapublic.org

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR