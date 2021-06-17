Alaska News Nightly: Thursday, June 17, 2021

Stories are posted on the statewide news page. You can subscribe to Alaska Public Media’s newsfeeds via email, podcast and RSS. Follow us on Facebook at alaskapublic.org and on Twitter @AKPublicNews.
Thursday on Alaska News Nightly:
Governor Dunleavy calls the state budget defective and puts workers on notice. And, some advice on how to treat the bruin in your life. Plus, friends and family react as a Seward swimmer qualifies for the Olympics.
Reports tonight from:
- Andrew Kitchenman in Juneau
- Abbey Collins, Nat Herz and Kavitha George in Anchorage
- Liz Ruskin in Washington D.C.
- Dylan Simard in Kodiak
- Sabine Poux in Kenai
