Alaska News Nightly: Thursday, June 17, 2021

By
Mayowa Aina, Alaska Public Media - Anchorage
-
A woman seen from the side cocmes up for air while doing the breathstroke
Seward’s Lydia Jacoby at the TYR Pro Meet this April in Mission Viejo, Calif. Jacoby’s performance in the 100-meter breaststroke at that meet makes her the 14th fastest U.S. woman of all time. Credit Courtesy of Lydia Jacoby

Thursday on Alaska News Nightly:

Governor Dunleavy calls the state budget defective and puts workers on notice. And, some advice on how to treat the bruin in your life. Plus, friends and family react as a Seward swimmer qualifies for the Olympics.

Reports tonight from:

  • Andrew Kitchenman in Juneau
  • Abbey Collins, Nat Herz and Kavitha George in Anchorage
  • Liz Ruskin in Washington D.C.
  • Dylan Simard in Kodiak
  • Sabine Poux in Kenai

