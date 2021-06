Anchorage band Outta Place performs at the Spenard Farmers Market on June 12. (Image courtesy of Outta Place)

This week on State of Art we’re hearing from members of Anchorage band Outta Place. Father son duo Duke and Shane Russell have been playing music together forever, but with more musicians in the mix and gig opportunities returning, they’re champing at the bit to take audiences on a musical journey.

You probably know Duke from his iconic visual art, but that never came up.

LINKS:

Outta Place Bandcamp

Outta Place Facebook