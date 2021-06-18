Confronting the legacy of boarding schools in Alaska

Last week, 215 feathers were placed on the lawn of Sitka’s former residential school, Sheldon Jackson, in remembrance of the 215 children whose remains were discovered at a former residential school in Canada, drawing (KCAW/Tash Kimmell)

The recent discovery of the remains of more than 200 Indigenous children at a residential school in Canada has prompted discussion, grief and memories of past trauma here in Alaska, where thousands of Native children were sent to boarding schools in and outside the state. The effects of forced assimilation continues to impact the lives of Native people.

