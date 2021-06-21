Alaska News Nightly: Monday, June 21, 2021

A makeshift memorial near the location where Jaclyn Welcome was fatally shot early in the morning on Saturday, June 19, 2021 (Lex Treinen/Alaska Public Media)

Monday on Alaska News Nightly:

One person is dead and four others are wounded after a shooting in Anchorage over the weekend. And, a new smartphone app will capture fishermen’s observations in real time and track conditions that may be related to climate change. Plus, students at Anchorage’s youth detention center combine Shakespeare and hip-hop.

Reports tonight from:

Nat Herz and Lex Treinen in Anchorage

Corrine Smith in Haines

Robert Woolsey in Sitka

