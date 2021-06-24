Alaska News Nightly: Thursday, June 24, 2021

A screenshot of video footage shot by race organizer Ian Marks during Anchorage Mayor’s Marathon on Saturday, June 19, 2021. The black bear diverted some of the race’s top marathon runners.

Stories are posted on the statewide news page. You can subscribe to Alaska Public Media’s newsfeeds via email, podcast and RSS. Follow us on Facebook at alaskapublic.org and on Twitter @AKPublicNews.

Thursday on Alaska News Nightly:

The Dunleavy administration releases a list of services that could be impacted by a shutdown. And, a black bear creates a detour in the Anchorage Mayor’s Marathon. Plus, an MMA fighter from Kotzebue appears on a new TV show.

Reports tonight from:

Andrew Kitchenman and Jacob Resneck in Juneau

Liz Ruskin, Nat Herz, and Lex Treinen in Anchorage

Wesley Early and Nicole Edmison in Kotzebue

Dan Bross in Fairbanks

In honor of summer, we want to hear your best Alaska bear stories. Where were you? What happened? How did you feel? Is there anything you do differently out on the trail now? Any lessons learned? Share your bear stories with Alaska Pubic Media!