Addressing eating disorders among athletes

(Petr Kratochvil/WikiCommons)

Eating disorders have been in the news a lot lately. The isolation and confinement of the pandemic has been a perfect storm for people struggling with disordered eating. And in Alaska, the courageous self-disclosure by a record-setting runner recently highlighted the fact that athletes are especially vulnerable to this complex mental health condition. Guests from the Alaska Eating Disorder Alliance discuss the impact of the pandemic on eating disorders and take a look at the frequency among athletes.

HOST: Prentiss Pemberton

GUESTS:

Beth Rose, Co-Founder and Board Chair, Alaska Eating Disorders Alliance

Co-Founder and Board Chair, Alaska Eating Disorders Alliance Katie Kajdan Bell, LPC, ATR, Board Vice-Chair, Alaska Eating Disorder Alliance

Board Vice-Chair, Alaska Eating Disorder Alliance Holly Brooks, LPC, member of 2010 U.S. Olympic Cross-Country Ski Team

LINKS:

PARTICIPATE:

Call 550-8433 (Anchorage) or 1-888-353-5752 (statewide) during the live broadcast (10 to 11 a.m.).

Send an email to lineone@alaskapublic.org before, during or after the live broadcast (e-mails may be read on air).

LIVE BROADCAST: Wednesday, June 30, 2021, at 10 a.m. AKDT

REPEAT BROADCAST: Wednesday, June 30, 2021, at 8 p.m. AKDT

LINE ONE’S FAVORITE HEALTH AND SCIENCE LINKS:

SUBSCRIBE: Get Line One: Your Health Connection updates automatically by: