Addressing eating disorders among athletes

Eating disorders have been in the news a lot lately. The isolation and confinement of the pandemic has been a perfect storm for people struggling with disordered eating. And in Alaska, the courageous self-disclosure by a record-setting runner recently highlighted the fact that athletes are especially vulnerable to this complex mental health condition. Guests from the Alaska Eating Disorder Alliance discuss the impact of the pandemic on eating disorders and take a look at the frequency among athletes.
GUESTS:
- Beth Rose, Co-Founder and Board Chair, Alaska Eating Disorders Alliance
- Katie Kajdan Bell, LPC, ATR, Board Vice-Chair, Alaska Eating Disorder Alliance
- Holly Brooks, LPC, member of 2010 U.S. Olympic Cross-Country Ski Team
LINKS:
- https://www.akeatingdisordersalliance.org/
- Web MD: Eating disorders are up during the pandemic
- Eating disorders and young athletes
- LISTEN: Alaska eating disorder experts see greater need for treatment, few options
PARTICIPATE:
- Call 550-8433 (Anchorage) or 1-888-353-5752 (statewide) during the live broadcast (10 to 11 a.m.).
- Send an email to lineone@alaskapublic.org before, during or after the live broadcast (e-mails may be read on air).
LIVE BROADCAST: Wednesday, June 30, 2021, at 10 a.m. AKDT
REPEAT BROADCAST: Wednesday, June 30, 2021, at 8 p.m. AKDT
LINE ONE’S FAVORITE HEALTH AND SCIENCE LINKS:
- Mayo Clinic and Cleveland Clinic offer extensive health information libraries
- MedlinePlus has a guide to finding reliable health information on the internet
- Centers for Disease Control and Prevention
- American College of Allergy, Asthma & Immunology (ACAAI)
- Carl Sagan’s Baloney Detection Kit and common logical fallacies
SUBSCRIBE: Get Line One: Your Health Connection updates automatically by: