Alaska News Nightly: Friday, June 25, 2021

State Rep. Louise Stutes, R-Kodiak, leaves the House floor after being sworn in during the first day of the 32nd Legislative Session on Tuesday, Jan. 19, 2021 in Juneau, Alaska. (Photo by Rashah McChesney/KTOO)

Stories are posted on the statewide news page. You can subscribe to Alaska Public Media’s newsfeeds via email, podcast and RSS. Follow us on Facebook at alaskapublic.org and on Twitter @AKPublicNews.

Friday on Alaska News Nightly:

Alaska House leaders hope for a deal that will avoid the state’s first-ever government shutdown. High prices, high demand- what does the supply shortage look like in Alaska? And, state and federal officials split on a Kuskokwim River fishing opening.

Reports tonight from:

Andrew Kitchenman and Jennifer Pemberton in Juneau

Liz Ruskin in Anchorage

Greg Kim in Bethel

Dan Bross in Fairbanks

In honor of summer, we want to hear your best Alaska bear stories. Where were you? What happened? How did you feel? Is there anything you do differently out on the trail now? Any lessons learned? Share your bear stories with Alaska Pubic Media!