Alaska News Nightly: Monday, June 28, 2021

Mosquito biting a human, courtesy of the USDA

Stories are posted on the statewide news page. You can subscribe to Alaska Public Media’s newsfeeds via email, podcast and RSS. Follow us on Facebook at alaskapublic.org and on Twitter @AKPublicNews.

Monday on Alaska News Nightly:

The Alaska House votes to avert a government shutdown. And, remembering unconventional Alaska senator Mike Gravel. Plus, are more mosquitoes buzzing around this year than normal?

Reports tonight from:

Andrew Kitchenman, Claire Stremple and Rhonda McBride in Juneau

Tegan Hanlon, Lex Treinen and Nat Herz in Anchorage

Dan Bross in Fairbanks

Sabine Poux in Kenai

Corinne Smith in Haines

In honor of summer, we want to hear your best Alaska bear stories. Where were you? What happened? How did you feel? Is there anything you do differently out on the trail now? Any lessons learned? Share your bear stories with Alaska Pubic Media!