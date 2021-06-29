Alaska News Nightly: Tuesday, June 29, 2021

Stories are posted on the statewide news page. You can subscribe to Alaska Public Media’s newsfeeds via email, podcast and RSS. Follow us on Facebook at alaskapublic.org and on Twitter @AKPublicNews.
Tuesday on Alaska News Nightly:
How the deal that averted a state government shutdown came together. And, the implications of the probable cause report in the fatal sinking of the Scandies Rose. Plus, a deadly fungus threatens frogs in the Tongass National Forest.
Reports tonight from:
- Andrew Kitchenman and Pablo Pena in Juneau
- Dylan Simard in Kodiak
- Adelyn Baxter in Anchorage
- Mike Swasey in Skagway
- Katie Anastas in Petersburg
- Mara Dudzak in Ketchikan
