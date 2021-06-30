2 unhurt after small plane crash in Kenai refuge

This photo released by Alaska State Troopers shows a small plane crashed near Rabbit Foot Lake on the Kenai National Wildlife Refuge northeast of Kenai. Credit Alaska State Troopers

Two people are safely back in Anchorage after their plane crashed in the Kenai National Wildlife Refuge Monday afternoon.

Alaska State Troopers responded to the call of a small plane crash near Rabbit Foot Lake, about 26 miles northeast of Kenai, on Monday afternoon. After launching from Anchorage, troopers located the plane and retrieved the two passengers, a man and a boy. A photo released by troopers appears to show the plane, a Piper J3C-65, upside down in a marshy area near the lake.

Neither person was injured, and both declined medical treatment upon being flown back to Anchorage. Troopers say the National Transportation Safety Board was notified of the crash.

