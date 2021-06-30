‘Micro units’: Covenant House launches $5M project to build mini apartments

A rendering of the 22 micro-unit apartment building that Covenant House Alaska is constructing downtown. (SALT Architects)

Covenant House Alaska is expanding. The shelter for homeless and at-risk youth is adding a building with tiny apartments to its existing center in downtown Anchorage.

Covenant House Executive Director Alison Kear explained the $5 million project at a ceremony Tuesday.

“On this footprint, where we’re going to break ground, is going to be 22 (or) 23 micro units,” she said. “It’s a three-story building that will mirror, kind of, this building but be a wood structure.”

Alison Kear is executive director of Covenant House Alaska. (Liz Ruskin/Alaska Public Media)

The micro units are 250 square feet, and each will have its own kitchen and bathroom. They are designed for single occupants, ages 18 to 24. Residents will have access to the services in the main building, too.

Kear said the small apartments will help young people who no longer need the congregate setting of a shelter but who want more of a sense of community than they get when they’re on their own.

“We see this as a way to have their independence and also meet the community need,” Kear said. “And be able to have breakfast with 20 people, or have breakfast by yourself. So for some young people, this is that missing ingredient.”

The building is funded through federal housing programs, Cook Inlet Housing Authority and donations. Weidner Apartment Homes contributed $1 million, Kear said.