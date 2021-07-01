Alaska News Nightly: Thursday, July 1, 2021

Gov. Mike Dunleavy (Dunleavy Flckr)

Thursday on Alaska News Nightly:

Governor Mike Dunleavy vetoes PFD funding and other items from the state budget. And, communities in the Yukon cancel Canada Day celebrations. Plus, now, Alaska Medicaid must cover gender-affirming care.

Reports tonight from:

Andrew Kitchenman in Juneau

Lex Treinen, Tegan Hanlon, Tripp Crouse in Anchorage

Sabine Poux in Kenai

