Dave Bronson is sworn in as Anchorage mayor

Dave Bronson (left) is officially sworn in as mayor of Anchorage by municipal clerk Barbara Jones (right) on July 1, 2021, at the Marriott Anchorage Downtown hotel during a breakfast fundraiser for Bean’s Cafe. (Jeff Chen/Alaska Public Media)

A new mayor took the reins of Alaska’s largest city on Thursday. Dave Bronson was officially sworn in at a breakfast ceremony at the Marriott Hotel downtown.

“We want to see an Anchorage with new cranes in the sky, new investment pouring into our community, new projects breaking ground and new residents and industries arriving to call Anchorage home,” Bronson said.

Proceeds from the morning ceremony will be donated to Bean’s Cafe, the city’s largest soup kitchen. An estimated 500 people attended the event, including a U.S. Senator, the lieutenant governor and other elected officials.

There will also be a public ceremony at the Park Strip on Thursday from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m., with music from the country band Sixwire and other entertainment. The event is free and was paid for with private donations.

Outgoing Mayor Austin-Quinn Davidson will return to the Anchorage Assembly, where she represents Midtown.