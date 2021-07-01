Dunleavy vetoes PFD funding from state budget, says dividends must be funded in special session

Gov. Mike Dunleavy at a press conference on June 17, 2021. (Andrew Kitchenman/KTOO)

Gov. Mike Dunleavy has vetoed all remaining funding for Permanent Fund dividends in the state budget, and asked the Legislature to pass PFD funding during a special session scheduled to start on Aug. 2.

There was only enough money for $525 dividends before it reached Dunleavy’s desk.

“We need to have a PFD that is going to follow a formula,” he said, describing the amount in the budget as “picked out of the air” and that Alaskans viewed it as “a joke.”

The budget bill would have paid for $1,100 PFDs, but there weren’t enough votes to pass a motion that most of the dividend money depended on.

Dunleavy said Alaskans have asked him to fight for the PFD.

Dunleavy announced the veto as part of a larger list of line-item vetoes on Thursday, a day after he signed the budget.

This is a developing story and will be updated.