Alaska News Nightly: Friday, July 2, 2021

The Munson Creek Fire as seen from a ridge behind Chena Hot Springs on Wednesday, June 30, 2021. (Matt Nunnelly/Alaska DNR-Division of Forestry)

Friday on Alaska News Nightly:

The fight continues over whom the governor gets to appoint to the state Supreme Court. And firefighters defend cabins, homes and a popular resort outside of Fairbanks.

Reports tonight from:

Andrew Kitchenman in Juneau

Dan Bross in Fairbanks

Tegan Hanlon in Anchorage

Sabine Poux in Kenai

Time Ellis in Delta Junction

Katie Anastas in Petersburg

In honor of summer, we want to hear your best Alaska bear stories. Where were you? What happened? How did you feel? Is there anything you do differently out on the trail now? Any lessons learned? Share your bear stories with Alaska Pubic Media!