Ask a Climatologist: How does a hot Pacific Northwest affect Alaska?

There’ve been some pretty incredibly high temperatures recently in the Pacific Northwest, and Southeast Alaska has shared in that heat, too, with some local, daily record highs.

But in most of Southcentral, if you ask somebody about June, they’re likely say it was cool.

And that would not be true, says National Weather Service climate researcher Brian Brettschneider, who’s back for another Ask a Climatologist segment.

That’s because Brettschneider has seen the data, which show June in Southcentral was actually a little warmer than normal.

