Bridging the political divide

Volunteers and organizers with the Alaska Civic Engagement State (AKCES) Table gather on Election Day 2020 in Mountain View to remind residents to vote. AKCES is a nonpartisan group with 75 volunteers that have been showing up at the polls to support voter education and safety. (Jeff Chen/Alaska Public Media)

There’s no question that political divisions in our country have become more intense and too often driven by anger. But most people want the same basic things for their families and communities. So how can we better communicate across different political beliefs to help solve the problems that face our nation? Alaskans with different perspectives come together to discuss how we can be more united in the United States.

HOST: Lori Townsend

GUESTS:

John Coghill , former Republican State Senator

, former Republican State Senator Johnny Ellis , former Democratic State Senator

, former Democratic State Senator Drew Cason, Community Conversation Specialist, One Small Step

