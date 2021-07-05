Alaska News Nightly: Monday, July 5, 2021

Stories are posted on the statewide news page. You can subscribe to Alaska Public Media’s newsfeeds via email, podcast and RSS. Follow us on Facebook at alaskapublic.org and on Twitter @AKPublicNews.
Monday on Alaska News Nightly:
Not even a home buyout program can convince some Juneau residents to move out of an avalanche path. And, Kotzebue returns to some 4th of July traditions. Plus, the Museum of the North captures Alaska’s pandemic experience.
Reports tonight from:
- Nat Herz in Anchorage
- Wesley Early in Kotzebue
- Stephanie Maltarich in Dillingham
- Claire Stremple in Juneau
- Robyne in Fairbanks
In honor of summer, we want to hear your best Alaska bear stories. Where were you? What happened? How did you feel? Is there anything you do differently out on the trail now? Any lessons learned? Share your bear stories with Alaska Pubic Media!