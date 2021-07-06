Alaska News Nightly: Tuesday, July 6, 2021

A tent along the Chester Creek trail near the Sullivan Arena in July, 2020 (Lex Treinen/Alaska Public Media)

Tuesday on Alaska News Nightly:

Members of the Alaska legislature praise an apparent four-billion dollar error in Governor Dunleavy’s veto strategy. And, Anchorage Mayor Dave Bronson’s homeless shelter plan draws mixed reactions. Plus, why bumblebees are doing so well in Alaska.

Reports tonight from:

Andrew Kitchenman in Juneau

Dan Bross in Fairbanks

Nat Herz and Lex Treinen in Anchorage

Sabine Poux in Kenai

Katherine Rose in Sitka

