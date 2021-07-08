Alaska News Nightly: Thursday, July 8, 2021

Stories are posted on the statewide news page. You can subscribe to Alaska Public Media’s newsfeeds via email, podcast and RSS. Follow us on Facebook at alaskapublic.org and on Twitter @AKPublicNews.
Thursday on Alaska News Nightly:
The pandemic is easing in the state, but doctors say it isn’t over. And, A look at the mystery of how a runner disappeared in the 2012 Mount Marathon race. Plus, a Juneau event celebrates women chefs of color.
Reports tonight from:
- Andrew Kitchenman and Lyndsey Brollini in Juneau
- Greg Kim in Bethel
- Nat Herz in Anchorage
- Eric Stone in Ketchikan
- Sabine Poux in Kenai
In honor of summer, we want to hear your best Alaska bear stories. Where were you? What happened? How did you feel? Is there anything you do differently out on the trail now? Any lessons learned? Share your bear stories with Alaska Pubic Media!