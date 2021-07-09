Alaska News Nightly: Friday, July 9, 2021

Stories are posted on the statewide news page. You can subscribe to Alaska Public Media’s newsfeeds via email, podcast and RSS. Follow us on Facebook at alaskapublic.org and on Twitter @AKPublicNews.
Friday on Alaska News Nightly:
Criticism of the Governor’s veto of daily payments for lawmakers during session. And, researchers monitor common but little understood ice quakes near Juneau. Plus, the remains of an Alaska Native student buried in Pennsylvania in the 1900s are returned.
Reports tonight from:
- Nat Herz and Tripp Crouse in Anchorage
- Andrew Kitchenman and Matt Miller in Juneau
- Mike Swasey in Skagway
- Tim Ellis in Fairbanks
