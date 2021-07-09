Dunleavy aide who ran campaign against ranked choice voting returns to lead “statehood defense”

Brett Huber, right, watches a 2019 press conference with other top officials from Alaska GOP Gov. Mike Dunleavy’s administration. (Rashah McChesney/KTOO)

Brett Huber, a former top aide to Alaska GOP Gov. Mike Dunleavy, has returned to the governor’s office after running last year’s campaign against the ballot measure that instituted ranked choice voting and other overhauls to the state’s election system.

Dunleavy’s administration has clashed with Democratic President Joe Biden’s administration over land management, oil development and other issues, and Huber’s new title is “senior policy advisor for statehood defense.”

He’ll be responsible for “overseeing and coordinating the state of Alaska’s ongoing efforts to reassert control of lands and waters and pushing back on attempts from President Joe Biden’s federal agencies to overregulate (and) overreach on Alaskans,” Dunleavy’s office said in a prepared statement.

A spokeswoman for Dunleavy did not respond to a request to release Huber’s salary.

Huber managed Dunleavy’s successful gubernatorial campaign in 2018, then served in the governor’s office as communications director and policy advisor.

He left the governor’s office last year to manage the campaign against the initiative to overhaul Alaska’s elections. Huber’s side lost by 1%.