Are you searching for child care in Alaska? We want to hear from you.

Kids at Camp Fire summer camp get ready for a hike in June 2021. Camp Fire is struggling to hire child care workers. For this summer, the shortage meant camps operated at about 60% capacity. This school year, it expects to shrink its offerings even further. (Matthew Faubion/Alaska Public Media)

Alaska’s demand for affordable child care has long outpaced its supply.

And now, some child care providers say they’re struggling to hire. That means there’s fewer slots in early-childhood and after-school programs than there were before the pandemic.

As Alaska Public Media continues to cover child care in the state — and the shortage of it — we want to hear from you.

Tell us about your search for child care in Alaska.

If you’re looking now, what’s the process like? What are the biggest challenges?

If you’ve already found child care, tell us about what it took to secure a spot.

Your input will help inform our reporting on child care in Alaska. If you’ve got an experience to share, please fill out the form below or email news@alaskapublic.org. We’re eager to read your responses. (We won’t publish any of them without your explicit permission.)

