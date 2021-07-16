Disability Pride: Celebrating the 31st anniversary of the ADA

President Bush signs the Americans with Disabilities Act on the South Lawn of the White House on July 26, 1990. (Photo courtesy of George Bush Presidential Library and Museum)

It’s been almost 31 years since the Americans with Disabilities Act was signed, and today accommodations for people with cognitive and physical disabilities are a normal part of life. To mark the anniversary of the ADA, July is Disability Pride month. It’s a time to celebrate progress and raise awareness. Members of the Governor’s Council on Disabilities and Special Education share news about the upcoming virtual statewide celebration.

HOST: Lori Townsend

GUESTS:

Jena Crafton , self advocate and member of the Governor’s Council on Disabilities and Special Education

, self advocate and member of the Governor’s Council on Disabilities and Special Education Ric Nelson, self advocate and member of the Governor’s Council on Disabilities and Special Education

LINKS & RESOURCES:

PARTICIPATE:

Call 907-550-8422 (Anchorage) or 1-800-478-8255 (statewide) during the live broadcast.

Send an email to talk@alaskapublic.org (Comments may be read on air).

Post your comment during or after the live broadcast on social media (Comments may be read on air).

LIVE Broadcast: Tuesday, July 20, 2021 at 10 a.m. on APRN stations statewide.

LIVE Web stream: Click here to stream.