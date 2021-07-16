Disability Pride: Celebrating the 31st anniversary of the ADA

It’s been almost 31 years since the Americans with Disabilities Act was signed, and today accommodations for people with cognitive and physical disabilities are a normal part of life. To mark the anniversary of the ADA, July is Disability Pride month. It’s a time to celebrate progress and raise awareness. Members of the Governor’s Council on Disabilities and Special Education share news about the upcoming virtual statewide celebration.
HOST: Lori Townsend
GUESTS:
- Jena Crafton, self advocate and member of the Governor’s Council on Disabilities and Special Education
- Ric Nelson, self advocate and member of the Governor’s Council on Disabilities and Special Education
