The Addiction Inoculation: Raising Healthy Kids in a Culture of Dependence by Jessica Lahey. (Photo courtesy of Jessica Lahey)

Any person who has struggled with addiction, or knows someone who has, will tell you that they’re terrified by the thought of their children going through the same struggle. When and how should we talk to our children about addiction? How much should we tell them about our own stories? Author Jessica Lahey discusses raising healthy kids in a culture of dependence.

HOST: Prentiss Pemberton

GUESTS:

Jessica Lahey, author of The Addiction Inoculation and The Gift of Failure

