Southeast Alaska’s largest tribal organization will require COVID-19 vaccine for employees

The Andrew Hope Building, pictured here on Feb. 10, 2021, houses the headquarters of the Central Council of Tlingit and Haida Indian Tribes of Alaska. In July 2021, leadership of the council decided to require the COVID-19 vaccine for employees. (Jeremy Hsieh/KTOO)

Southeast Alaska’s largest tribal organization will require its employees to be vaccinated against COVID-19.

Leadership at the Central Council of Tlingit & Haida Indian Tribes of Alaska met Friday and decided to require the vaccine. There will be an exemption process, though it hasn’t been explicitly laid out.

The executive council will also require delegates who attend the September tribal assembly in-person meeting to be vaccinated, as well.

Alaska’s largest tribal health organizations, the Alaska Native Medical Center and the Alaska Native Tribal Health Consortium, recently announced they would require the vaccine for employees by Oct. 15.