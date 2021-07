(KUAC file photo)

Monday on Alaska News Nightly:

A new lawsuit aims to protect funding for subsidized electricity in rural Alaska. Plus, new music celebrates the work of Indigenous Alaska musicians. Also today, Canada announced it will open the border to vaccinated travelers in August. But is it enough for struggling tourism businesses?

Reports tonight from:

• Nat Herz, Liz Ruskin and Tegan Hanlon in Anchorage

• Andrew Kitchenman and Jeremy Hsieh and Chandre Szafran in Juneau

• Katie Anastas in Petersburg