Alaska News Nightly: Tuesday, July 20, 2021

By
Mayowa Aina, Alaska Public Media - Anchorage
-
Cots spread out on the floor of the Sullivan Arena on Tuesday, Feb. 2, 2022. Shelter managers found that even with a few COVID-19 cases, nearby cots weren’t getting infected. (Lex Treinen/Alaska Public Media)

Tuesday on Alaska News Nightly:

Alaska returns to a ‘high’ COVID alert level as cases rise. And, a bible study offers comfort and camaraderie in Anchorage’s emergency shelter. Plus, Petersburg and Wrangell overlook their rivalry to support two special families.

Reports tonight from:

  • Andrew Kitchenman and Claire Stremple in Juneau
  • Tegan Hanlon and Lex Treinen in Anchorage
  • Eric Stone in Ketchikan
  • Casey Martin in Seattle
  • Sage Smiley in Wrangell
  • Wesley Early in Kotzebue

