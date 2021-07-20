Alaska News Nightly: Tuesday, July 20, 2021

Cots spread out on the floor of the Sullivan Arena on Tuesday, Feb. 2, 2022. Shelter managers found that even with a few COVID-19 cases, nearby cots weren’t getting infected. (Lex Treinen/Alaska Public Media)

Stories are posted on the statewide news page. You can subscribe to Alaska Public Media’s newsfeeds via email, podcast and RSS. Follow us on Facebook and on Twitter @AKPublicNews.

Tuesday on Alaska News Nightly:

Alaska returns to a ‘high’ COVID alert level as cases rise. And, a bible study offers comfort and camaraderie in Anchorage’s emergency shelter. Plus, Petersburg and Wrangell overlook their rivalry to support two special families.

Reports tonight from: