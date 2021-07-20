LISTEN: Celebrating Disability Pride in Alaska

By
Lori Townsend, Alaska Public Media
-
President Bush signs the Americans with Disabilities Act on the South Lawn of the White House. (Photo courtesy of George Bush Presidential Library and Museum)

It’s been 31 years since the Americans with Disabilities Act was signed, and today accommodations for people with cognitive and physical disabilities are a normal part of life. To mark the anniversary of the ADA, July is Disability Pride month — a time to celebrate progress and raise awareness. We spoke to members of the Governor’s Council on Disabilities and Special Education about the virtual celebration and the work still to come.

Listen here:

HOST: Lori Townsend

GUESTS:

  • Jena Crafton, self advocate, Governor’s Council on Disabilities and Special Education
  • Ric Nelson, self advocate, Governor’s Council on Disabilities and Special Education
  • Heidi Lieb-Williams, self advocate and chair, Governor’s Council on Disabilities and Special Education
  • Corey Gilmore, self advocate and former chair, Governor’s Council on Disabilities and Education

LINKS & RESOURCES:

PARTICIPATE:

Call 907-550-8422 (Anchorage) or 1-800-478-8255 (statewide) during the live broadcast.

Send an email to talk@alaskapublic.org (Comments may be read on air).

Post your comment during or after the live broadcast on social media (Comments may be read on air).

LIVE Broadcast: Tuesday, July 20, 2021 at 10 a.m. on APRN stations statewide.
LIVE Web stream: Click here to stream.

Previous articleRiver otter in Dillingham tests positive for rabies
Next articleFred Meyer union warehouse workers vote to strike
Lori Townsend, Alaska Public Media
Lori Townsend is the News Director for Alaska Public Media. She has worked in print and broadcast journalism for nearly 30 years. Radio brought her to Alaska, where she worked as a broadcast trainer for Native fellowship students at Koahnic Broadcasting before accepting a reporting/host position with APRN in 2003. APRN merged with Alaska Public Media a year later. Through her freelance work, she has produced news and feature stories nationally and internationally for Independent Native News, National Native News, NPR , Pacifica, Monitor Radio, Radio Netherlands and AIROS. Townsend is the recipient of numerous awards for her work from the Alaska Press Club, the Native American Journalists Association and a gold and a silver reel award from the National Federation of Community Broadcasters. 

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR