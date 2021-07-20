LISTEN: Celebrating Disability Pride in Alaska

President Bush signs the Americans with Disabilities Act on the South Lawn of the White House. (Photo courtesy of George Bush Presidential Library and Museum)

It’s been 31 years since the Americans with Disabilities Act was signed, and today accommodations for people with cognitive and physical disabilities are a normal part of life. To mark the anniversary of the ADA, July is Disability Pride month — a time to celebrate progress and raise awareness. We spoke to members of the Governor’s Council on Disabilities and Special Education about the virtual celebration and the work still to come.

