Alaska News Nightly: Wednesday, July 21, 2021

By
Mayowa Aina, Alaska Public Media - Anchorage
-
A woman in a blue blazer holds a microphone and talks in front of a U.S. and Alaska flag.
First Lady Jill Biden speaks at the Alaska Native Tribal Health Consortium in Anchorage on Wednesday, July 21, 2021. (Hannah Lies/Alaska Public Media)

Stories are posted on the statewide news page. You can subscribe to Alaska Public Media’s newsfeeds via emailpodcast and RSS. Follow us on Facebook and on Twitter @AKPublicNews.

Wednesday on Alaska News Nightly:

First Lady Jill Biden stops in Anchorage on her way to the Tokyo Olympics. And, this year’s sockeye run in Bristol Bay is the largest on record. Plus, a chaotic rescue along the Tsirku River.

Reports tonight from:

  • Liz Ruskin, Hannah Bissett, and Lex Treinen in Anchorage
  • Andrew Kitchenman in Juneau
  • Stephanie Maltarich and Izzy Ross in Dillingham
  • Robert Woolsey in Sitka
  • Wesley Early in Kotzebue
  • Dan Bross in Fairbanks
  • Corrine Smith in Haines

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR