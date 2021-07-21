Alaska News Nightly: Wednesday, July 21, 2021

First Lady Jill Biden speaks at the Alaska Native Tribal Health Consortium in Anchorage on Wednesday, July 21, 2021. (Hannah Lies/Alaska Public Media)

Stories are posted on the statewide news page. You can subscribe to Alaska Public Media’s newsfeeds via email, podcast and RSS. Follow us on Facebook and on Twitter @AKPublicNews.

Wednesday on Alaska News Nightly:

First Lady Jill Biden stops in Anchorage on her way to the Tokyo Olympics. And, this year’s sockeye run in Bristol Bay is the largest on record. Plus, a chaotic rescue along the Tsirku River.

Reports tonight from: