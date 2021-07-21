After spotting SOS sign, Coast Guard rescues man who says he was attacked by a bear near Nome

A remote mining camp near Nome, Alaska, where a Coast Guard Air Station Kodiak aircrew rescued the survivor of a bear attack, on July 16, 2021. (Photo courtesy of U.S. Coast Guard)

A U.S. Coast Guard aircrew rescued a man Friday near Nome who said he was attacked by a bear.

Officials say the Kodiak-based helicopter crew was flying from Kotzebue to Nome when they saw an SOS sign on top of a shack near a remote mining camp. The crew circled back and spotted a man in front of the shack waving down the helicopter with both hands.

The man told the crew that a bear had attacked him a few days earlier, and had harassed him for a week straight. The man had bruising on his chest and a leg injury, according to Coast Guard officials.

Officials say friends of the man reported him overdue when he hadn’t returned to Nome.

The Coast Guard crew transported the man to Nome, where he received medical attention.

