Alaska News Nightly: Thursday, July 22, 2021

King salmon. (Katie Basile/KYUK)
Stories are posted on the
statewide news page. You can subscribe to Alaska Public Media’s newsfeeds via email, podcast and RSS. Follow us on Facebook and on Twitter @AKPublicNews.
Thursday on Alaska News Nightly:
Former Bethel principal Chris Carmichael is sentenced in state court. Also, subsistence fishing is closed on much of the Yukon River. Plus, a cider and mead tasting room opens in Haines, even with fewer tourists in town.
Reports tonight from:
Tegan Hanlon and Kavitha George in Anchorage Katherine Rose in Sitka Greg Kim in Bethel Tim Ellis in Fairbanks Corrine Smith in Haines
Annie Feidt is the Managing Editor for
Alaska's Energy Desk
, a collaboration between Alaska Public Media in Anchorage, KTOO Public Media in Juneau and KUCB in Unalaska. Her reporting has taken her searching for polar bears on the Chukchi Sea ice, out to remote checkpoints on the Iditarod Trail, and up on the Eklutna Glacier with scientists studying its retreat. Her stories have been heard nationally on NPR and Marketplace.
Annie’s career in radio journalism began in 1998 at Minnesota Public Radio, where she produced the regional edition of All Things Considered. She moved to Anchorage in 2004 with her husband, intending to stay in the 49th state just a few years. She has no plans to leave anytime soon.
afeidt (at) alaskapublic (dot) org | 907.550.8443 |
About Annie