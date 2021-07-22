Alaska News Nightly: Thursday, July 22, 2021

Thursday on Alaska News Nightly:

Former Bethel principal Chris Carmichael is sentenced in state court. Also, subsistence fishing is closed on much of the Yukon River. Plus, a cider and mead tasting room opens in Haines, even with fewer tourists in town.

Reports tonight from:

  • Tegan Hanlon and Kavitha George in Anchorage
  • Katherine Rose in Sitka
  • Greg Kim in Bethel
  • Tim Ellis in Fairbanks
  • Corrine Smith in Haines

