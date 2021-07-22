Here’s how to watch Alaska’s Olympians

Crowds and fans hold posters and balloons to celebrate Seward swimmer, Lydia Jacoby as she returns home from the 2021 Olympic trials at the Anchorage Airport on June 23, 2021. (Valerie Kern/Alaska Public Media)

Two Alaskans are set to compete in the Olympic Games in Tokyo starting this week. Fans will be able to watch Seward swimmer Lydia Jacoby and Eagle River rugby player Alev Kelter in their respective competitions on TV or online next week, but may have to stay up late — or get up early — to catch the action live.

Opening ceremonies, which took place at 3 a.m. Alaska time Friday, will be replayed on broadcast television, on KTUU-Channel 2, at 3:30 p.m.

Jacoby, 17, will kick off the action for Alaskans with her 100-meter breaststroke quarter-final at 2:45 a.m. Sunday. If Jacoby, who has one of the top 10 times in the world in her event this year, makes it to the semi-final, she’ll compete again at 5 p.m. the same day.

Jacoby’s hometown team, the Seward Tsunami Swim Club, is also hosting a live watch party at the railroad terminal in Seward.

On Wednesday at 5 p.m., Alev Kelter and Team USA will face off against China in the Rugby sevens competition. The sport, a fast-paced, action-packed 7-minute competition, is not scheduled for broadcast on television, but fans can watch online live through a variety of services, with a paid subscription.

Kelter was part of the USA team that finished in fifth place in the 2016 Olympics in Brazil. Team USA is expected to be a medal contender in this year’s games.