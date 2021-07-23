Alaska News Nightly: Friday, July 23, 2021

Russ and Kacy Radigan were aboard the Serenade of the Seas on Friday, July 23, 2021. It’s the first big cruise ship to dock in Juneau since 2019. (Bridget Dowd /KTOO)

Stories are posted on the statewide news page. You can subscribe to Alaska Public Media’s newsfeeds via email, podcast and RSS. Follow us on Facebook and on Twitter @AKPublicNews.

Friday on Alaska News Nightly:

Cordova experiences its worst outbreak of COVID-19. And, a Seward resident tells the story of surviving a brown bear attack on the town runway. Plus, a new app allows fishermen to contribute their ocean observations to science.

Reports tonight from: