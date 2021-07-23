Alaska News Nightly: Friday, July 23, 2021

Russ and Kacy Radigan were aboard the Serenade of the Seas on Friday, July 23, 2021. It’s the first big cruise ship to dock in Juneau since 2019. (Bridget Dowd /KTOO)
Friday on Alaska News Nightly:
Cordova experiences its worst outbreak of COVID-19. And, a Seward resident tells the story of surviving a brown bear attack on the town runway. Plus, a new app allows fishermen to contribute their ocean observations to science.
Reports tonight from:
Tegan Hanlon in Anchorage Liz Ruskin in Washington, D.C Mike Swasey in Skagway Bridget Dowd and Jeremy Hsieh in Juneau Stephanie Maltarich in Dillingham
Lori Townsend is the News Director for Alaska Public Media. She has worked in print and broadcast journalism for nearly 30 years. Radio brought her to Alaska, where she worked as a broadcast trainer for Native fellowship students at Koahnic Broadcasting before accepting a reporting/host position with APRN in 2003. APRN merged with Alaska Public Media a year later. Through her freelance work, she has produced news and feature stories nationally and internationally for Independent Native News, National Native News, NPR , Pacifica, Monitor Radio, Radio Netherlands and AIROS. Townsend is the recipient of numerous awards for her work from the Alaska Press Club, the Native American Journalists Association and a gold and a silver reel award from the National Federation of Community Broadcasters.