Alaska’s fiscal future

Members of the Alaska House of Representatives prepare for a floor session on Wednesday, Feb. 24, 2021. (Peter Segall / Juneau Empire via AP, Pool)

The state’s fiscal situation is growing more precarious every year, but partisan gridlock hasn’t allowed much progress. In August, legislators will meet yet again in Juneau to discuss lingering questions about this year’s permanent fund dividends and other budget issues. Will the bipartisan working group find a path forward? Legislators discuss what needs to happen to get Alaska’s finances stabilized.

