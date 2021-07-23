Treating infertility in Alaska

Approximately one in eight couples are affected by infertility in the United States, and this number is increasing each year. A reproductive endocrinology physician provides advanced infertility procedures. In Alaska, however, patients must travel out of state for this treatment. Fortunately, we do have infertility services to bridge this gap and provide much needed evaluation and treatment options within the state.
HOST: Dr. Jillian Woodruff
GUESTS:
- Rhianne Christopherson, APRN, Full Moon Fertility and Reproduction, LLC
LINKS:
PARTICIPATE:
- Call 550-8433 (Anchorage) or 1-888-353-5752 (statewide) during the live broadcast (10–11 a.m.).
- Send an email to lineone@alaskapublic.org before, during or after the live broadcast (e-mails may be read on air).
LIVE BROADCAST: Wednesday, July 28, 2021, at 10 a.m. AKDT
REPEAT BROADCAST: Wednesday, July 28, 2021, at 8 p.m. AKDT
