Alaska News Nightly: Monday, July 26, 2021

By
Mayowa Aina, Alaska Public Media - Anchorage
-
A small child holds a sign
Crowds and fans hold posters and balloons to celebrate Seward swimmer, Lydia Jacoby as she returns home from the 2021 Olympic trials at the Anchorage Airport on June 23, 2021. Photo by Valerie Kern, Alaska Public Media.

Monday on Alaska News Nightly:

Akiak is on track to be the first Yukon-Kuskokwim Delta community with high-speed, broadband Internet. And, Alaskans prepare to watch Seward Swimmer Lydia Jacoby compete in the Olympics. Plus, a vivid memory of a bear encounter near White Mountain

Reports tonight from:

  • Mike Swasey in Skagway
  • Lex Treinen in Anchorage
  • Greg Kim in Bethel
  • Liz Ruskin in Washington D.C.
  • Wesley Early in Kotzebue
  • Eric Stone in Ketchikan
  • Dylan Simard in Kodiak

