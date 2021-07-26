Alaska News Nightly: Monday, July 26, 2021

Crowds and fans hold posters and balloons to celebrate Seward swimmer, Lydia Jacoby as she returns home from the 2021 Olympic trials at the Anchorage Airport on June 23, 2021. Photo by Valerie Kern, Alaska Public Media.

Stories are posted on the statewide news page. You can subscribe to Alaska Public Media’s newsfeeds via email, podcast and RSS. Follow us on Facebook and on Twitter @AKPublicNews.

Monday on Alaska News Nightly:

Akiak is on track to be the first Yukon-Kuskokwim Delta community with high-speed, broadband Internet. And, Alaskans prepare to watch Seward Swimmer Lydia Jacoby compete in the Olympics. Plus, a vivid memory of a bear encounter near White Mountain

Reports tonight from: