Actors perform as Anchorage Memorial Park’s more notable residents for Stories at the Cemetery. (Photo courtesy of Stories at the Cemetery)

This week on State of Art we’re talking about Stories at the Cemetery. Every summer visitors can make a few trips to the Anchorage Memorial Park to watch actors perform as some of the cemetery’s more notable residents. We’re joined by Audrey Weltman Kelly and Bruce Kelly as they perform their parts as Sydney and Jeanie Laurence.