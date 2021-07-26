US House bill would add tribal seats to North Pacific Fisheries Management Council

Crew members on the Commodore shovel pollock, the biggest harvest regulated by the North Pacific Fisheries Management Council. (Nathaniel Herz/Alaska’s Energy Desk)

A key Democrat in the U.S. House introduced a bill Monday to renew the Magnuson Stevens Act. Magnuson Stevens is the primary law that covers fishing in federal waters. Past bills have languished in Congress, in part because many in the industry were generally happy with the law as it is.

But Jared Huffman, D-Calif., included a few provisions in his bill that certain Alaska groups have been requesting for a long time. Huffman chairs the Oceans subcommittee of the House Resources Committee.

The bill emphasizes the need to consider the impacts of climate change on marine resources. It would, for the first time, recognize the importance of subsistence fishing. It would also put two tribal representatives on the North Pacific Fisheries Management Council — the committee responsible for fisheries in the Bering Sea and Gulf of Alaska.

[Sign up for Alaska Public Media’s daily newsletter to get our top stories delivered to your inbox.]

The bill won praise from environmental advocates and groups representing Alaska’s small-boat fishermen, as well as several tribal organizations.

Seafood Harvesters of America said it has a few issues it hopes to work out with the bill’s sponsors.

Alaska Republican Congressman Don Young also said he has concerns and recommendations to discuss.

Fisheries are central to Alaska’s culture, way of life, and economy. To secure a sustainable future, we must reauthorize MSA. I welcome @RepHuffman's bill, and I look forward to working with him on my concerns and recommendations. https://t.co/qDFCBNMvQj — Rep. Don Young (@repdonyoung) July 26, 2021

Read the summary of the bill here and the full text of the bill here.