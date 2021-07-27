Anchorage epidemiologist Janet Johnston resigns

Anchorage’s city epidemiologist, Dr. Janet Johnston, has left her job for a position outside the government.

“With the transition to the new administration, I felt like it was the right time for me to leave,” said Johnston in a phone call Tuesday.

Screenshot of Anchorage epidemiologist Janet Johnston from Oct. 2020 (Anchorage Health Department video)

Johnston’s resignation comes at a key moment for city government, as a new mayor, Dave Bronson, was sworn in last month and experts warn that rising COVID-19 cases could quickly fill local hospital beds.

RELATED: Alaska hospital execs issue stark warning as COVID-19 surge continues

Bronson, a conservative who has said he is not getting the COVID-19 vaccine, was critical of many of the previous administration’s health mandates during the pandemic. But both Johnston and Bronson administration officials said she was not asked to leave.

Johnston’s job was created during the pandemic and funded by the federal government. Money for the position will run out when the federal pandemic emergency ends.

[Sign up for Alaska Public Media’s daily newsletter to get our top stories delivered to your inbox.]

David Morgan, Bronson’s appointee to run the health department where Johnston worked, praised her work for the city. He said she would be difficult to replace and added that “she’s still on my Christmas card list.”

“She was great, and we were fortunate to have had her,” he said.

As epidemiologist, Johnston oversaw city data on COVID-19 testing and vaccinations. She also provided public health recommendations based on that data.

“I am very happy for everything we were able to do,” Johnston said.

Morgan said he was reaching out to state epidemiologists Tuesday to discuss possible replacements for Johnston.