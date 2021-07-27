Discussing Juneteenth with the Alaska Black Caucus

The Juneteenth flag was raised on June 11, 2021, at Anchorage City Hall. (Jeff Chen/Alaska Public Media)

The 19th of June has long been celebrated in African American communities to commemorate the end of slavery. Earlier this month President Biden declared Juneteenth a federal holiday.

This program includes a moderated youth discussion from the Alaska Black Caucus that was recorded via video conference on June 20th. We’ll close out the hour with an episode of Counter Stories from Minnesota Public Radio called “A Reckoning for Juneteenth.”

BROADCAST: Sunday, June 27, 2021

RECORDED: Sunday, June 20, 2021 via video conference

ABOUT:

Addressing Alaskans features local lectures and forums recorded at public events taking place in Southcentral Alaska. A variety of local organizations host speakers addressing topics that matter to Alaskans. To let us know about an upcoming community event that you would like to hear on Addressing Alaskans, please contact us with details.

SUBSCRIBE: Get Addressing Alaskans updates automatically via email, RSS or podcasts.

ADDRESSING ALASKANS ARCHIVE