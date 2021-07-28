Alaska News Nightly: Wednesday, July 28, 2021

Veterans and their families came together for a totem pole raising ceremony in Hoonah on Saturday, July 24. (Photo by Bridget Dowd / KTOO).

Stories are posted on the statewide news page. You can subscribe to Alaska Public Media’s newsfeeds via email, podcast and RSS. Follow us on Facebook and on Twitter @AKPublicNews.

Wednesday on Alaska News Nightly:

How Alaska’s leaders are – or aren’t – responding to the latest surge in COVID cases. And, Lydia Jacoby’s father reflects on his daughter’s Olympic triumph. Plus, artists in Hoonah honor Alaska’s veterans with a new project.

Reports tonight from: