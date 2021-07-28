Assembly approves plan for shelter talks with Bronson administration

Kameron Perez-Verdia (left) and John Weddleton (right) at an Anchorage Assembly’s Committee on Housing and Homelessness meeting in June 2021. Weddleton was a cosponsor of a resolution to commit to a facilitated discussion with the Bronson administration about a path forward on shelters in Anchorage. (Jeff Chen/Alaska Public Media)

The Anchorage Assembly says it has a plan to work with the Bronson administration to find a way to shelter the city’s homeless residents.

At a Tuesday meeting, the Assembly passed a resolution to form a group that would tackle the city’s looming shelter bed shortage. It would include members of the administration, philanthropists, and the Anchorage Coalition to End Homelessness.

The group will work with an independent facilitator and is tasked, among other things, with making a plan to build or buy a structure — or structures — by October 1 to use as a shelter and navigation center.

The Bronson administration did not sign onto the plan and did not respond to a phone or email request for comment Tuesday. Assembly members say administration officials worked with them on the proposal but didn’t include their names on the final resolution.

Assemblymember John Weddleton, who co-sponsored the resolution along with Meg Zaletel and Chris Constant, said that despite some public disagreements, the administration and Assembly have been making progress.

“We’re having these broad conversations and bumping into things. And I think it’s actually been pretty good,” he said, “I think we all feel the tension that we need to do something really quickly.”

But whatever they decide on, a new shelter likely won’t be operational until well into 2022 because of the time needed for construction or renovation. That means that the Sullivan Arena shelter, which currently houses 400 Anchorage residents, will stay open unless assembly members and the administration find a different way out of the impasse.

Independent of the new working group, Weddleton says there’s been progress to find buildings to use as shelter to start moving residents out of the Sullivan this fall.

“For the long term, we need to have more capacity there, I think we all know that. But in the short term, maybe there’s a place to rent, maybe there are more hotels or whatever, these things are all being discussed,” he said.

The administration could also try to resubmit a plan for a massive, 450-person shelter to be built in East Anchorage, but it would have to be approved by the Assembly, which shot down the proposal at a meeting two weeks ago over growing costs

Weddleton said either way, it’s unlikely the city’s new junior hockey team, the Anchorage Wolverines would be able to start playing games in the Sullivan by October.