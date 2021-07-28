Kikkan Randall is returning to Anchorage to lead the club she grew up skiing in

Kikkan Randall grew up in Anchorage and helped earn the first gold medal ever for the women’s cross-country ski team. (Emily Russell/Alaska Public Media)

Cross-country skiing superstar Kikkan Randall is returning to Anchorage to lead the city’s club that she grew up Nordic skiing in.

The Nordic Ski Association of Anchorage announced Randall’s hiring this week.

Randall has been living in Canada, but grew up in Anchorage and won an Olympic gold medal in 2018.

Randall got her start in the sport participating in the ski association’s junior Nordic program.

The association says cross-country skiing participation and outdoor recreation jumped by 30% in Anchorage over the past year. Randall starts her new job next week.

“We couldn’t ask for a better role model for our community or leader for NSAA,” said a statement from Joey Caterinichio, the ski association’s board president.