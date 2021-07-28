Major quake hits off the coast of Alaska, triggers tsunami warnings but no large waves

Screenshot from Alaska Earthquake Center map

A major earthquake struck offshore near the Alaska Peninsula at 10:15 p.m. Wednesday, triggering tsunami warnings for much of the Gulf of Alaska coastline, but no large waves.

The magnitude-8.2 quake hit about 56 miles east-southeast of Perryville, reported the U.S. Geological Survey.

“This is the largest earthquake to happen in the Alaska region since 1965,” said Michael West, state seismologist with the Alaska Earthquake Center.

There were no immediate reports of major damage or injuries, but officials said that could change with daylight, as people get a better look.

After the initial tsunami warnings late Wednesday, the National Tsunami Warning Center in Palmer said at midnight that the waves caused by the quake were likely to be smaller than a foot.

“The good news is this does not look like a really significant event,” said Dave Snider, a tsunami warning coordinator with the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration. But, he cautioned, there still could be danger in bays and harbors.

If you have damage to report, please contact your local emergency manager or relay to your local National Weather Service office.

Remember, strong currents may remain a danger for several hours after unusual waves appear to settle. — NWS Tsunami Alerts (@NWS_NTWC) July 29, 2021

The tsunami warnings had covered hundreds of miles of Alaska coastline, from Prince William Sound to nearly the end of the Aleutian Islands.

The alerts prompted Alaskans from Unalaska to Kodiak to Seward to evacuate Wednesday night as sirens wailed.

While some Anchorage residents also received tsunami alerts on their cellphones, the Anchorage Office of Emergency Management reported that there’s “no known current concerns” for the municipality.

The tsunami warnings were canceled early Thursday when the biggest wave — just over a half foot — was recorded in Old Harbor.

The earthquake was felt widely across Alaska, and led to prolonged shaking and minor damage in some communities.

The Alaska Earthquake Center reported 14 aftershocks of magnitude 4 or larger in the first two hours after the quake. The largest was a magnitude 5.9, eight minutes after the magnitude 8.2.

The Associated Press contributed reporting.