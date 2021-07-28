Troopers identify 2 people killed in Chugach small plane crash

A mountain in Chugach State Park. Troopers did not immediately release a location of crash in Chugach State Park, but later said the wreckage was found in a “steep, mountainous area” in the Eagle River Valley. (Paxson Woelber/Creative Commons)

UPDATE, Wednesday, 9:30 a.m.: Troopers have identified the two adults killed in a small plane crash in Chugach State Park Monday as 23-year-old Anchorage resident Dakota Bauder and 27-year-old Hawaii resident McKenna Vierra.

According to the Alaska State Troopers, next of kin has been notified, and the National Transportation Safety Board will investigate the crash.



Original story:

Troopers say the two adult occupants of a plane that crashed in the Chugach Mountains north of Anchorage on Monday are dead.

According to an online report, troopers were notified of an overdue plane Monday around 8 p.m., and found the wreckage of a plane just before 11 p.m.

On a phone call Tuesday, Alaska State Troopers spokesperson Austin McDaniel said the wreckage was found in a steep, mountainous area of Eagle River Valley in Chugach State Park.

The plane was a 1982 Cessna 172 P that took off from Merrill Field. It traveled up the Knik River Valley toward Knik Glacier and Lake George before heading south into Chugach State Park.

According to Federal Aviation Administration records and the tail number provided by troopers, the aircraft belongs to Angel Aviation, a flight school and aircraft rental company.

Recovery efforts were underway throughout the day Tuesday.

This story has been updated.